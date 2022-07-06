Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Conway Police Department recorded 69 calls for service on July 4, four calls for service on July 3, and seven calls for service on July 2, all relating to fireworks usage within Conway city limits.
Calls for service can be found at http://conwaypd.org/index.php/calls-for-service.
According to a Conway City Ordinance, “the discharge, firing or use of firecrackers, rockets, torpedoes, roman candles, or other fireworks or substances designed and intended for pyrotechnic display, and of pistols, canes, cannons, or other appliances, using blank cartridges or caps containing chlorate of potash mixture, is hereby prohibited.”
The city ordinance also stated that public displays of fireworks ordered by the mayor or city council and “in the opinion of the chief of the fire department shall not be hazardous to surrounding property or endanger any person or persons,” will be allowed, such as at the Freedom Fest event.
Ordinance 7.16.02 states that “the sale of fireworks at retail is hereby prohibited. The chief of the fire department may, at his discretion, remove or have removed, at the owner's expense, all stocks of fireworks or other combustibles exposed for sale, or held in violation hereof.”
The city ordinance can be found online under Conway, Arkansas - Code of Ordinances Chapter 7.16 - Fireworks.
The penalty for using or selling fireworks within Conway city limits is a misdemeanor and upon conviction, a fine of $250-$500.
A post on July 1 from the Conway Police Department Facebook page stated, “CPD is wishing everyone a fun and safe holiday weekend! If you are celebrating, please do so responsibly. A reminder: FIREWORKS ARE PROHIBITED WITHIN CITY LIMITS.”
The post also included the link to the Conway “City Ordinance pertaining to the discharging, firing, and/or purchasing of fireworks as well as the penalties for doing so.”
CPD Public Information Officer Lacey Kanipe said: “There were zero citations issued for calls regarding fireworks this weekend. One warning was issued. Many of the Calls for Service were dispositioned as ‘Unable to Locate’ or ‘Gone on Arrival.’
“We do our best to answer every call, but many times, individuals that are discharging fireworks have already left the area by the time officers arrive.”
According to Kanipe, 15 officers worked on the day shift on the Fourth of July and 13 on the night shift, with an additional officer added to specifically work “to assist with fireworks-related calls.”
In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, on July 2, 13 officers worked the day shift and 17 officers worked the night shift and on July 3, 15 officers worked the day shift and 16 officers worked the night shift with two additional officers added to help with firework control.
“We take the issue seriously, and we always advise the public against discharging fireworks within city limits before the holiday,” Kanipe said.
