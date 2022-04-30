The Conway City Council approved funding for multiple projects for the Conway Police Department (CPD) Tuesday at its regular meeting.
These projects will be paid for thanks to the Assets Forfeiture Fund and will include $14,000 for the purchase of ammunition and other equipment needed to send CPD’s SWAT team to a “specialized school” later this year, CPD Chief William Tapley said.
The funds will also be used to purchase license plate recognition (LPR) equipment from Sky Cop. Chief Tapley also asked the council to make Sky Cop the sole source provider for the LPR system and products, which aldermen approved unanimously.
“We are asking for you to accept Sky Cop as a sole source provider,” Chief Tapley said. “The reason we are doing that is that they’re used in several of the surrounding cities, and this will allow us to use information from them and for them to use information for us.”
In addition, $30,732.17 of these funds will go toward starting some “light maintenance” on CPD’s fleet vehicles which include the purchase of a vehicle lift, A/C machine, wheel balancer, air compressor, watt transformer, air cleaner/dryer, shop cabinet and shop accessories.
The council approved of multiple funds that CPD has been reimbursed for extra-duty services, donations and insurance proceeds as well. This includes $25,861.79 for extra-duty services from various companies; $1,000 in donations to various companies; a $397.63 overpayment to the St. Francis Vet Clinic; and $2,883.30 with an additional $3,016.53 in insurance proceeds to a municipal vehicle program.
Aldermen also approved the Conway City Tree Board accepting a grant from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry to go toward the Dave Ward Interstate Beautification Project.
“There’s going to be several things done for that interchange where underbrushes will be cleared up, limbs will be trimmed, and then some more appealing trees are going to be planted along that interchange,” Robbie Alberson, the city of Conway’s grant administrator, said.
It is an $8,000 grant and the Tree Board has agreed to supply an additional $4,000 in matching funds with a partnership with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.
The council also unanimously approved:
An ordinance appropriating funds for additional services for the Pompe Park Project.
A conditional-use permit to allow religious activities on 34.09 acres located at the intersection of Donnell Ridge Road and Sherwood Lane for Summit Church.
A conditional-use permit to allow swimming pool sales and service for a property located at 611 Court St.
An ordinance appropriating insurance finds to repair property damage of a sunshade at the Conway Expo and Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.