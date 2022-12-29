The Conway Police Department (CPD) has requested the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of stealing a person’s wallet at the Cinemark Town Centre on Skyline Drive, the department announced by releasing photos of the suspects and their vehicle to its Facebook page on Wednesday morning.
Per the post, the suspects were later seen at Target on Elsinger Boulevard purchasing “thousands of dollars worth of items from the store using one of our victim’s credit cards.” After exiting the store, the CPD announcement read, the suspects entered a white pickup truck.
