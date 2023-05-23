The Conway Police Department (CPD) is still searching for leads in the Friday disappearance of Conway teenager Dori Paau-Urizar, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
“Detectives are still working to develop new leads and information regarding this incident,” Kanipe said. “As of now, we do not have any updated information to provide.”
Late Friday, the CPD requested the public’s help in locating Paau-Urizar through a social media post.
Security cameras last spotted Paau-Urizar, a 17-year old Conway High School (CHS) student, leaving the CHS campus at about 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Wearing a red velvet jacket, a zebra print dress, white sandals “and carrying a grocery bag of what appears to be clothing items,” Paau-Urizar has black hair, brown eyes and is listed as four feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, the CPD post read.
Paau-Urizar last communicated with her guardian at 4:34 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who sees her is encouraged to contact the CPD immediately at 501-450-6120 or dial 911 during an emergency.
The Arkansas State Police issued a missing or endangered child advisory following Paau-Urizar’s disappearance.
Also on Friday, another Conway child went missing for a period of time. Per the Conway Public Schools Facebook page, a 10-year old left her home after school on Friday and headed toward the Conway Commons on Elsinger Boulevard. By 6:55 p.m., that child was found safe.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
