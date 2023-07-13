CPD responded to disturbance days before suspected killing

Conway Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a disturbance between Nancy Glover-Warren and her son, Raymond Martin Jr., just two days before Martin is suspected of killing her on April 19.
Body camera footage of the officers’ response to the April 17 incident between Glover-Warren and Martin, obtained by the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, shed more light on the mother's and son’s relationship in the lead-up to the events of April 19.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Martin "admitted to causing Nancy’s death" to investigators after detectives discovered her body in a stand-up freezer at her home on Zachary Trail on July 6, an affidavit filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court last week read. Martin told investigators he choked Glover-Warren until she died after an alleged scuffle.
The April 17 disturbance began with a 911 call placed by a bystander on Mill Pond Road just blocks from Glover-Warren’s home at approximately 7:44 p.m. In addition to the body camera footage, the Log Cabin obtained the audio of the 911 call.
The caller told the dispatcher that Glover-Warren had stopped her car in the middle of the road and was standing outside, alleging that Martin, who was inside the vehicle, had locked her out. An argument ensued between the mother and son, the caller said, and Glover-Warren alleged Martin was on drugs.
Within 48 seconds of the 911 call being placed, the car door opened.
"There seems to be some disputed story because she says she’s locked out, but she just had both doors of the car open so that doesn’t make sense," the caller told the dispatcher. "There’s definitely something weird here."
Three CPD officers were dispatched to the scene, as well as a Pafford EMS unit and a Conway Fire Department truck. The first CPD officer arrived at the scene of the disturbance at about 7:57 p.m., about 10 minutes after the dispatcher first alerted them.
After all the officers arrived, the CPD interviewed Glover-Warren and Martin separately. Glover-Warren described the disturbance as a "family dispute" that has "already been addressed before." The Log Cabin was unable to obtain body camera footage of Glover-Warren’s interview, however she spoke on occasion to the officer's body camera footage the paper received.
Martin spoke at length with the officers, explaining that he, Glover-Warren and her other son who has a disability had gone to a restaurant earlier that night. Martin and Glover-Warren both drank alcohol at the dinner, he said, and began arguing on the car ride home while she drove.
"On the way home, she started talking about my father, which is a real sore subject," Martin told officers. "I’m named after my father, so when she sees me, she sees my father."
As the argument intensified, Martin alleged that Glover-Warren became agitated, adding that it has been a common occurrence since she fell a couple months ago and had five mini strokes. Martin further alleged that Glover-Warren began slamming on the brakes multiple times before stopping the car and telling him to "get the [expletive] out of the car." Martin refused, he said.
"When we got here, she slammed on her brakes for the final time and said to get out of the car," Martin said. "I said no [and] she hopped out of the car and was going to throw me out of the car. When she came around to [the passenger] side, I locked the car so she couldn’t throw me out of the car."
Glover-Warren had the car key though, Martin alleged, and the two began alternating between locking and unlocking the door. At that point, the 911 caller arrived.
"Somebody stopped and she started boo-hooing and crying, saying all these things about I’m trying to do this and that to her," Martin said. "I’m not. I’m just trying to get her home."
While speaking with officers, Martin explained more about his relationship with his mother, as well as the circumstances of his living with her and his brother.
Martin told officers he previously lived in Florida and worked for Disney. The Log Cabin was unable to independently confirm Martin worked for the company as the Walt Disney Company hasn’t responded to the newspaper’s request for verification of employment. The newspaper did confirm that Martin previously lived in Kissimmee, Florida, just outside of Orlando.
Despite his job in Florida, Martin said he had to move in with his mother due to having neuropathy, a nerve disease.
"I’ve had to eat a lot of crow and live under my mom’s rules," Martin said. "It’s kind of one of those things where it’s not a situation I want to be in, but it is what it is."
Martin alleged this wasn’t the first time a dispute with Glover-Warren led to a police response, telling officers she had already called the police on him one time before "because of an argument we got into."
When asked why he didn’t drive the car home if Glover-Warren had been drinking and he believed she wasn’t safe to drive, as he previously told officers, Martin said "she is not going to let me drive at all."
"I can say it like this," Martin said. "This is the way she would say it: 'It’s my [expletive] car, it’s not yours and you’re not going to drive.' It’s her [expletive] house, it’s not yours. It’s just the way it is."
Officers worked to determine who could drive Glover-Warren’s car the last few blocks home. Glover-Warren had refused to undergo sobriety testing, but told officers she had been drinking. As all evidence pointed to Glover-Warren having driven the car while under the influence, officers discussed whether or not to take her in on a DUI.
"It’s either throw the cuffs on her and take her to the police station or she gets a ride home somewhere," a responding officer said to another.
"If you guys want to push it, you have a DUI," an officer said.
Earlier, Martin told officers he didn’t want Glover-Warren to go to jail when they asked him what he wanted out of the April 17 incident.
"I don’t want to see her go to jail," Martin said, later adding "I don’t want to see nothing happen to my mom. She is my mom."
At one point, Glover-Warren said she was going home and began to walk toward the car. Officers warned her she could be arrested if she tried to drive away.
"Mom, they are protecting you…" Martin said. "Listen to them right now. They are trying to protect you."
Officers ultimately decided to give Martin a field sobriety test and allow him to drive the family home. He passed the test.
"As long as [Martin] is good to drive, he will drive you guys home and you guys can figure out the rest of what’s going on here at home," an officer said to Glover-Warren. "I know it’s not the perfect situation, but it is the best resolution we have."
Detectives suspect Martin killed Glover-Warren two days later.
Martin is currently being held in Unit Two of the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond ahead of a plea and arraignment at the Faulkner County Courthouse on Aug. 14 for charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property.
The court denied Martin public defender status on July 7. In his application for the status, Martin listed his employer, assets, expenses and personal property as "none" and "applying disability" as his reason for being unemployed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.