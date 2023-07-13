CPD responded to disturbance days before suspected killing

Body camera footage of Raymond Martin Jr. speaking with officers on April 17, two days before he is suspected of killing his mother, Nancy Glover-Warren.

Conway Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a disturbance between Nancy Glover-Warren and her son, Raymond Martin Jr., just two days before Martin is suspected of killing her on April 19.

Body camera footage of the officers’ response to the April 17 incident between Glover-Warren and Martin, obtained by the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, shed more light on the mother's and son’s relationship in the lead-up to the events of April 19.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

