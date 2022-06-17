The Conway Police Department’s (CPD) Child Safety Fair is returning on Saturday, per a statement issued to the Log Cabin by department spokesman Lacey Kanipe on Thursday.
The fair, scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conway Expo Center, will include games, prizes and demonstrations and have a collection of almost 30 local businesses.
Saturday’s fair is the first CPD has had since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six sponsors, including the Arkansas Community Foundation and the Friends of the Faulkner County Library, are helping the department put on the 2022 edition.
Kanipe said CPD is looking forward to getting to put the fair back on again.
“Community interaction was very limited in 2020 and 2021, so we are incredibly excited and grateful to get back into the swing of things,” Kanipe said. “The Child Safety Fair is always a great time. We will have games, bounce houses, music and prizes.”
Geared toward children, door prizes will include toys, sports balls, headphones, tablets, a smart watch and bikes.
Attendees are encouraged to stay for the entire fair, as winners must be present to claim their prizes, per a Facebook post issued by the CPD earlier this month.
Six food vendors will be available for fairgoers to buy lunch and other refreshments, while local businesses like the Conway Fire Department and the Faulkner County Emergency Squad will be on hand to provide child safety IDs.
Kanipe said safety demonstrations, handouts and the fun of looking at emergency vehicles and taking part in other games will help CPD accomplish the fair’s ultimate goal of educating the public.
“The Child Safety Fair brings together children and families of Faulkner County to one location where they gather to learn about local resources in the community pertaining to health, safety and education,” Kanipe said. “By interacting with local organizations and stakeholders, individuals learn of whom they may turn to during an emergency or when they are in need.”
Kanipe added that relationship-building is key for the fair and the CPD.
“This event is truly about fostering stronger relationships throughout our community,” Kanipe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.