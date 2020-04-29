A Conway woman who was shot by an unknown suspect Monday afternoon underwent emergency surgery and is currently on a ventilator.
Online records reveal the victim was shot in the face, neck area, abdomen and in her arm by the assailant. The woman was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Little Rock, where she underwent emergency surgery.
As authorities continue investigating the shooting in hopes of identifying the shooter, police have asked for a circuit judge’s permission to search through data on the woman’s phone in an effort to find clues in the case.
In a search warrant request that was approved Tuesday, Conway Police Department Sgt. Tom Kennedy said he believes the shooting was drug-related and that evidence leading to the woman’s shooter may be on her phone.
“The intrusion on the privacy of the victim is minimal in nature, as the basis for this phone search is to develop witnesses or suspects in the shooting rather than develop a criminal case against the victim,” the officer wrote in his request.
Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson approved the request, allowing authorities to view text messages, call longs and other data on the woman’s phone.
The shooting investigation began shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday after the woman was shot multiple times in her vehicle near the 3700 block of Jeanna Drive in the West Haven trailer park.
After searching through the silver 2014 Dodge Challenger the woman was found in, police seized several items as possible evidence in the case.
CPD Detective Hayden King had filed a search warrant request to look through the vehicle in question on April 20. The search was conducted from 10 a.m. to 1:29 p.m. Tuesday after District Judge Chris R. Carnahan approved the search warrant request.
Online records show authorities collected DNA swabs from three different areas where blood was found in the vehicle. They also recovered three bullets and seized the victim’s debit card and a Dollar General receipt.
Following the shooting, authorities talked to the victim’s boyfriend. The woman’s boyfriend lives with her at a residence on Reedy Road, according to the recently filed search warrant affidavit.
During his interview with detective Brittani Little, the victim’s boyfriend allowed the officer to look through his phone.
As she looked through the messages, Little noted the victim had sent her boyfriend a photo of “a commercial bottle of Promethazine with Codeine,” the report states.
This message, along with another message that popped up on the victim’s phone, has lead CPD to believe the shooting could be drug related.
After talking to the victim’s boyfriend, the detective began working to get the IMEI number off the back of the victim’s phone when she accidentally turned on the phone. Shortly after the phone turned on, the search warrant affidavit states a suspicious message appeared at the top of the screen.
“While [getting the IMEI number], the power button was inadvertently pushed while removing the protective wrap around the phone. The phone powered on, but no manipulation of the phone was conducted,” the affidavit reads in part. “While the phone was powered on, a ‘banner’ message was displayed at the top of the screen that said words to the effect of ‘I’m sorry about everything I did.’ The phone died immediately and a photograph was unable to be taken.”
Authorities believe the suspicious message could lead to identifying a suspect in the case, according to court documents.
Upon getting a circuit judge’s approval to search the contents of the woman’s phone, the data extraction was completed at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday.
As of press time Wednesday, no suspects had been arrested in connection to the shooting, CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff confirmed.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detective Austin Hodges at 501-450-6130. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by texting “CRIMES” (274-637) using the keyword “Conway” in the message.
