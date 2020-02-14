Conway authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to steal nearly $2,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot earlier this week.
The store’s asset protection manger reported the attempted theft Tuesday morning after gathering video evidence, according to an incident report.
The unnamed suspect went to the store on Monday and gathered various power tools that he later hid in the store’s lawn and garden section, the Log Cabin Democrat previously reported.
“When the suspect was pleased with his estimated $2,000 selection of new tools he wanted to take, he proceeded to the lawn and garden section, where he concealed the merchandise,” officer Timothy East wrote in his report after speaking with the Home Depot asset protection manager Tuesday morning.
Two hours after hiding the tools in the lawn and garden section, the suspect reportedly returned “only to realize store associates had already recovered the items,” the report states. However, authorities confirmed Friday that the suspect went back to the home improvement store “and cut the gardens center fence to retrieve the items.”
“The same man id believed to have done this at least 10 times,” officials said.
Anyone with information about the case or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call CPD Detective Tim Gray at 501-450-6130.
Tipsters can also send information anonymously by texting CRIMES (247-637) using the keyword “Conway” in the message.
