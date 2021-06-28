The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of firing shots into a vehicle outside a Conway eatery.
"On Friday, June 25, 2021, at 12:20 a.m. police were dispatched to Bear’s Den Pizza at 235 Farris Rd. regarding shots fired," CPD officials said in a statement. "After getting into an altercation in the parking lot, the suspect was seen firing five rounds into a 4-door silver sedan."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Myers at 501-450-6130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.