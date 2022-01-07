The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.
“On Dec. 11, 2021, a local jewelry store took a purchase order over the phone,” CPD officials said. “[The suspect] … arrived at the store to pick up the order and left in a white Mercedes-Benz SUV.”
Authorities said the merchandise was valued at approximately $13,000.00.
On Dec. 30, CPD were called to the jewelry store for a fraud report after it “received a certified letter from a financial institution stating that the transaction was invalid, and the card involved was used fraudulently,” officials said.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Rowe in the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130 and reference Incident 21-13439.
