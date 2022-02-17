The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify four theft suspects.
On Feb. 8, “officers took a report regarding these individuals as they are suspected of stealing and fraudulently using our victim’s credit card at Sam’s Club,” CPD said in a statement.
The fraudulent transactions totaled around $3,700, CPD officials said.
Anyone with information about the four people pictured in screenshots of surveillance video is asked to call Detective Tim Gray with the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130 and reference Incident 22-0201178.
