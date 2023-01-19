Marupally

The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who has been missing since Tuesday.

Tanvi Marupally, 14, was described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing five feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.

