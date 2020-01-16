CPD seeks help to ID suspect

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a recent theft at the Crain Hyundai dealership.
The Conway Police Department released surveillance photos of the potential suspect Wednesday afternoon in hopes someone would recognize him.
“Okay friends, the last time we posted video of a person we needed to ID, it wasn’t the best video but you saw the post … and came together to help us ID the person. So it can be done,” the department wrote on social media.
While the photos “are not great” quality, authorities are hoping the public can help identify the man wearing a dark-colored shirt and overalls.
Authorities were alerted by Crain Hyundai staff shortly after 11:15 a.m. Jan. 9 that a gray 2013 Toyota 4Runner was stolen off the lot in the night.
The Log Cabin previously reported that the theft is believed to have occurred around 10 p.m. Jan. 8.
Video footage shows the suspect walking over to the Crain Hyundai lot from Waffle House. Authorities said it appears he was dropped off by a gray Honda on the night in question.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detective Timothy Gray at 501-450-6130.
Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip to CRIMES (274-637) using the keyword “Conway” in the message.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
