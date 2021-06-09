The Conway Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a man who was last seen leaving work.
Around 5 p.m. June 3, Ryan Ferguson left his job at Fortier, Inc. in his 2004 white Chevy Trailblazer, CPD said in a statement.
His sister reported him missing on June 7.
"Ferguson suffers from Schizophrenia and is without his medication," CPD said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Detective Myers at 501-328-4127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.