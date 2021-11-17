The Conway Police Department seeks the public’s help to identify the two theft suspects.
On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to McAlister’s Deli on 2465 Sanders St. in response to a reported theft.
“The two individuals entered the restaurant, walked up to the to-go counter and allegedly stole several orders of food that did not belong to them,” CPD said in a statement. “An employee stated that one of the individuals had a firearm visibly tucked into the waistline of his pants.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Tim Gray in the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130 and reference incident number 21-11833.
