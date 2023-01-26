The Conway Police Department is seeking a third teenage suspect in the double homicide that occurred over the weekend, the department announced Thursday afternoon.
The CPD asked for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Tracey Patton Jr.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Conway Police Department is seeking a third teenage suspect in the double homicide that occurred over the weekend, the department announced Thursday afternoon.
The CPD asked for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Tracey Patton Jr.
Patton is wanted for two counts of capital murder, a class Y felony, “for his connection to the double homicide investigation that took place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the 1800 block of Lucille Street. Do not attempt to approach Patton,” CPD officials said, warning the public not to approach Patton themselves as he is considered armed and dangerous. “If you see him, please contact CPD immediately” at 501-450-6120.
CPD arrested 19-year old Dashaun Jordan Jones a little over an hour after the homicide Saturday and 18-year-old Kaylon Nykai Ravine earlier this week. Both are being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center.
The victims in Saturday’s double homicide were 26-year-old Raekwon Hull and 25-year-old Derek Palmer, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, CPD announced it was actively working a shooting homicide on Lucille Street and told the public to expect a “heavy police presence.” About an hour later, CPD announced that two victims had been identified, with one in the hospital and one “pronounced deceased at the scene.” A little after 8 p.m., the CPD released another update, notifying the public that the hospitalized victim had died.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and provide more updates as they become available.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.