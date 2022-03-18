The Conway Police Department executed a search warrant on Tuesday which ended in two arrests and more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine being recovered.
Trence Woods, 43, and Allen Morales, 35, were arrested after a months-long investigation involving a possible drug trafficker, CPD officials said. During the arrests, 24.5 pounds of meth was recovered from Woods' residence.
That amount of meth has an approximate street value of $555,800, according to a news release from the CPD.
Woods was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a class Y felony; maintaining a drug premise within 1,000 feet of a drug-free zone, a class B felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture or conceal methamphetamine, a class D felony.
Morales was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a class Y felony; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a class Y felony; and possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, a class D felony.
“The Conway Police Department would like to thank the Arkansas State Police, the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Morrilton Police Department, Conway County Sheriff’s Office and Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” CPD officials said.
