The Julia Lee Moore Elementary School hosted Reading Day and invited Sgt. Andrew Johnson of the Conway Police Department to attend and read to the children.
Julia Lee Moore’s Reading Day brings community members together to read any book of their choice to the kids.
“I want children to have a good impression of police officers and any time that I can positively interact with them in a normal setting, I like to take advantage of those opportunities,” Johnson said.
Sgt. Johnson, along with his wife, Jennifer Johnson, who is also the school nurse at the elementary school, chose the book “Officer Buckle and Gloria” by Peggy Rathmann which is a book that teaches children about safety.
“It was a highly entertaining day, lots of fun and interesting questions,” Johnson said.
