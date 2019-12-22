CPD spreads cheer, warmth

In its third year, the Conway Police Department’s Cops and Coats program provided warmth to more than 120 children.
On Saturday morning, Conway officers loaded 80 coats into their patrol vehicles and delivered coats to children between the ages of 1-18 years old.
“Not only did kids get the gift of a nice, warm coat, they also got to interact with a police officer,” CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said. “There was a lot of smiles from the children trying on their new coats which helps us know what we’re doing is working. They’re getting something they need and building relationships with our officers.”
While the department delivered 80 coats Saturday to local children at their homes, it also donated about 40 coats to the City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) on Friday.
“Those coats will be given to kids in their program,” Woodruff said, adding that CPD could not put the Cops and Coats program together without the community’s support.
The 2019 Cops and Coats program was made possible through grant funding from the United Way of Central Arkansas as well as from the Arkansas Community Foundation along with donations from the Conway Noon Rotary Club, Women’s Civic League, Ensono, Wendy Francis Financial and Glenda and Bob Schmidt.
“We’re very thankful for all the people who have helped us carry on this program the past three years,” Woodruff told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We can’t do it without the community’s support.”
Officers delivered the last of its donations just before noon Saturday.
The children shouted with joy as they began to try on their new winter coats.
“Thank you,” one 12-year-old boy said.
The children’s mother said the family was blessed by the officers’ donation and was shocked when officials offered to provide her a coat as well.
“We’re glad we could help you out, it’s one less thing you have to worry about,” Woodruff said before she soon realized the children’s mother was wearing a thin jacket.
Woodruff proceeded to ask the woman if she also needed a coat, and the woman said no but that it was OK because she needed “to take care of the kids first.”
“People donated money for us to buy coats, so we’re going to help you out,” Woodruff said as she handed the woman a gift card.
Helping provide for those in need while also working to build lasting relationships with Conway residents is a great way for CPD to celebrate the holiday season, Woodruff said.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.