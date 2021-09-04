The Conway Police Department is currently investigating a burglary from the early morning hours Sunday at Brooks Fine Jewelry on Oak Street.
The burglary occurred around 6:50 a.m. according to camera footage of the incident with the suspect wearing an all black hoodie, a baseball cap, dark blue jeans, and carrying a large brown purse.
The thief stole “several thousand dollars” worth of jewelry and broke the glass panels on the store’s front entrance, CPD officials said in a statement. The thief was seen driving away in a red pick-up truck.
“We need the public’s help identifying the individual and the vehicle in the photographs below,” CPD said on a Facebook post. “If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Hugen in the Criminal Investigations Division.”
Detective Hugen can be reached at 501-450-6130 and the reference Incident Number is 21-08693 if anyone has any more information to provide to police.
