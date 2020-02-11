Three and a half years after Terry “Rich” Credit was shot to death in the doorway of his Conway home, his family clings onto hope that his killer will be identified.
“Our family is praying for justice, and that is the only thing we want,” his sister, Victoria Credit Rome, told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
Terry Credit was found shot to death in the doorway of his mobile home in the Oakwood Village trailer park, located at 475 E. Robins St., shortly before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 17, 2016.
Authorities received two separate shots-fired calls at 2:31 a.m. that morning and immediately headed over to Lot 16 to investigate.
As police began investigating, officer James Mitchell found a mask lying in Credit’s driveway just before finding the 50-year-old Conway man “lying face down in a pool of blood just inside the door,” according to reports.
The Conway man died from two apparent gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made to this day, and his family continues praying for justice.
Losing Credit has been difficult for the entire family, Credit Rome previously told the Log Cabin.
Years after the murder investigation began; a Conway detective has brought new life to this cold case.
Online records show that detective Joshua Fulbright has gathered GPS information via Google that pinpoints cellular user accounts that were in two specific geographic coordinates during the time frame Credit was murdered.
The search warrant requested Google administrators to provide information for any Google account that was accessed between 2:15 a.m. and 2:34 a.m. in two zones, which provided specific latitude and longitude coordinates for the crime scene.
The detective said law enforcement would review devices picked up by Google for this time period and remove from its list “devices that were not in the location for a sufficient period of time” and/or deemed unrelated to the criminal case.
“If additional location information for a given device ID is needed in order to determine whether that device is relevant to the investigation, law enforcement may request that Google provide additional location coordinates for the time period that fall outside of the target location,” the search warrant affidavit reads in part. “These contextual location coordinates may assist law enforcement in identifying devices that were located outside the target location, were not within the target location for a long enough period of time, were moving through the target location in a manner inconsistent with the facts of the underlying case, or otherwise are not relevant to the investigation.”
Authorities have sought Google account information in the hopes of obtaining information that could be linked to Credit’s killer.
As he requested the geo-specific information, Fulbright noted that individuals using Google-based accounts are prompted to give the company their personal information when registering their device or email account.
Data saved and retrieved during this process often includes account access information, email transaction information and account application information.
“In my training and experience, such information may constitute evidence of the crimes under investigation because the information can be used to identify the account’s user or users,” Fulbright wrote in the search request, adding that many of these devices have active GPS systems.
The location data would “assist investigators in understanding the chronological and geographical contest of the email account access and use relating to the crime under investigation,” Fulbright said when seeking the OK to move forward with the search warrant.
District Judge Chris R. Carnahan approved the search warrant request on Jan. 8.
According to a search warrant inventory list filed Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court, authorities had obtained Google subscriber information for “devices [that were] present in the geo-fenced area” between 2:15 a.m. and 2:34 a.m. on the day in question.
Authorities have not yet verified if the search as identified any potential suspects in the case.
Credit Rome has asked that anyone with information about her brother’s murder to come forward.
“If there’s someone out there that knows something, please come forward,” she previously said.
A $17,000 reward remains on the table for anyone who provides authorities information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for Credit’s shooting death.
CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said anyone with information regarding the 2016 case should contact CPD’s detective division at 501-450-6130, referencing case No. 16-009558. She also recommended calling the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers at 501-340-8477. Tipsters can also send information anonymously by texting CRIMES (247-637) using the keyword “Conway” in the message.
