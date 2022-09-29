The Conway City Council approved a purchase for a new live scan fingerprint system for the Conway Police Department (CPD) during its regular meeting Tuesday.
CPD needed to purchase the fingerprint system after the state changed its requirements for accepting fingerprints. It no longer accepts cards and inks from police departments, and now requires computerized scanners.
For awhile now, CPD has been using a fingerprint scanner from the Faulkner County Detention Center and would like to use its own so staff don’t have to go to the Detention Center every time they need to take a fingerprint.
The fingerprint system cost about $20,787 and will meet the new state requirements for it. The $20,787 also includes service needs with in-state technicians.
City council also approved CPD’s request the disposal of multiple seized assets that include a 2008 Ford Focus, a 2007 BMW, a 2013 Dodge Charger, a 2012 Toyota Rav4, a 2003 Ford F-150, 30 pieces of silver and six pieces of gold.
“They were seized through out asset seizures during different investigations and, as part of that, we have to get rid of them,” CPD Chief William Tapley said.
These items will now be removed from CPD’s inventory listing and will be sold through an auction on publicsurplus.com.
The council also approved reimbursement funds for various entries for the department. These funds included $12,113.21 from various companies for extra duty services; $2,000 from donations from various companies; $18,400 from the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership; and $4,309.11 and an additional $78,520.29 from the Municipal Vehicle Program for Insurance Proceeds.
These funds will go into different expense accounts for CPD.
The city council also approved of the Conway Department of Sanitation’s request to purchase a new crawler dozer for the city’s landfill.
The Sanitation Department needs the new dozer in order to replace its 2012 John Deere 950J, which has more than 15,000 hours of use at the landfill.
The Sanitation Department will spend $452,602.95 to purchase a John Deere 850L from Stribling Equipment, LLC.
City council also approved:
$40,000 to replenish the Conway Fire Department’s fuel expense account due to a shortage in funds for the remainder of the year.
An ordinance to rezone 1.28 acres of property located at Lower Ridge Road from A-1 to R-2A.
An ordinance to rezone 2.02 acres of property located at Westin Park Drive from O-2 to R-1.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
