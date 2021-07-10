Residents will be fans of the cool program initiated by the Conway Police Department.
The CPD will have a fan giveaway to help beat the heat. Registration for the Chilling with Cops program is open.
“The Conway Police Department is concerned with the total well-being of our citizens,” CPD officials said in a statement. “With this in mind, we are conducting a fan giveaway.”
Anyone who needs a fan can enter the giveaway by filling out the form online at https://forms.gle/MsigFMidQh6vEuo98.
The form – which asks for a name, email, address, phone number and details of need – is due by 4 p.m. on Aug. 2.
“The forms will be evaluated and the need assessed,” CPD officials said.
Recipients of the fans will be contacted. The police department asked that people entering the giveaway not call or come by the department regarding the fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.