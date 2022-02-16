The Conway City Council approved to waive the competitive bid process for the Conway Police Department (CPD) to purchase six new vehicles last week.
Dana Safety Supply, a North Little Rock-based warehousing distributor and seller for law enforcement vehicles, will supply the vehicles to the department, which will be six Chevrolet Tahoes at the price of $287,490.
CPD ordered seven new cars last June that are expected to arrive in the next couple of months.
The City Council last week also reviewed two different taxi services seeking approval for a license to operator their company in the city.
Tyler Henderson, the owner of Conway Checker Cab, informed the council that he already has a 2021 Kia Forte ready to go the moment they approve his license.
Henderson said that his taxi service has plans to expand into other types of transportation such as medical transportation as well as introducing a late-night, no-cost option for people who want to get home from a restaurant or bar safely.
“We want to try to help the police department out and keep everyone safe on the roads,” Henderson said.
The council unanimously approved of the license for the Conway Checker Cab.
The council also looked at the application for Shaun’s Cab Service but, due to the owner not attending the meeting, the application was denied.
Alderman Mary Smith also announced at that meeting that she will not seek re-election for the Ward 3 position.
