Conway police continue working to identify the two men who held a Dairy Queen man at gunpoint in August 2019.
Six months into the investigation, detectives have obtained records via Google that could help verify who the suspects in the case are.
The investigation stems from an Aug. 17, 2019, incident where two men “wearing dark clothing and bandanas around their faces” attempted to rob a Dairy Queen employee as he took out the trash shortly before 10:30 p.m.
According to the victim’s statement, the two men grabbed him by the collar of his shirt. The man said he began to scream to alert others when the two men armed with handguns “ordered him to be quiet.”
A KFC manager overheard the commotion and headed over to the Dairy Queen dumpster as the suspects ran southbound on Donaghey Avenue, according to a report.
Police searched the area for evidence but only found the employee’s cell phone by the dumpster.
According to a search warrant affidavit, authorities believe they know who could be responsible and requested Google to provide data for two specific geographic coordinates during the time frame the armed robbery occurred.
Online records show that detective Austin Miller requested GPS information from Google in an effort to pinpoint user accounts that were at the crime scene within a 30-minute time period on the night in question.
The search warrant requested information pertaining to email accounts picked up at the crime scene, because the account information likely would include “the subscriber’s full name, physical address, telephone numbers and other identifiers, alternative email addresses, and, for paying subscribers, means and source of payment (including any credit or bank account number).”
While some users attempt to conceal their identity, the requested information would provide detectives with “clues to their [actual] identity.”
Often, those with accounts linked to Google are linked to towers and pop up in other location-based search avenues when they access wireless connection zones.
Online records show that Conway Police Department detectives obtained data related to the coordinates (specified by latitude and longitude) at 12:32 p.m. Feb. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.