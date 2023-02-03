The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and the Conway Fire Department are preparing to offer a free CPR and AED training on March 1 at the Prince Center on the UCA campus, the university announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The training, which was available for up to 150 participants and already reached its maximum registration limit, was originally set to occur on Wednesday night, but due to this week’s winter weather, the two entities decided to delay it.
Per the news release, representatives from the Conway Fire Department and Conway Regional Health System will facilitate the training, as well as provide materials and CPR dummies and other equipment. The training will not qualify for CPR certification in order to keep the training free for attendees.
The March 1 training will start a 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. The Prince Center is located near Estes Stadium, next to the university’s Physical Therapy Center. Per the news release, additional trainings may be available later this year.
