The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and the Conway Fire Department are preparing to offer a free CPR and AED training on March 1 at the Prince Center on the UCA campus, the university announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The training, which was available for up to 150 participants and already reached its maximum registration limit, was originally set to occur on Wednesday night, but due to this week’s winter weather, the two entities decided to delay it.

