The Conway Public Schools Foundation raised money for its mission and honored the recipients of Friend of the District, Distinguished Educator and Distinguished Alumni during its annual Hall of Honor Gala on Tuesday.
“This event is such a wonderful opportunity to tangibly see a picture of our community’s support for our schools, specifically our teachers,” spokesman Heather Kendrick said. “The Conway Public Schools Foundation and their work provides financial support for our staff, in the form of teacher grants, but the emotional support they give by celebrating the work of our people — past and present — is equally valuable.”
Charlie Nabholz was named the 2020 Friend of the District, Betty Ford received the 2020 Distinguished Educator award and Robbie Willis was awarded the 2020 Distinguished Alumni.
Conway Public Schools Foundation President Drew Spurgers said this year’s gala was the most successful one to date.
“The gala was a huge success,” Spurgers said. “We had a great turnout, over 260 attendees, and through the generous support of our sponsors, we had the most profitable event we've had to date. Money raised last night will all go toward advancing our mission — helping teachers help students.”
The foundation was formed to raise money to support teachers in their classrooms above district funding, he said, which is primarily achieved through Classroom Impact Grants.
As of 2020, the district has received $50,000 in grants to more than 60 teachers.
“The foundation is important to me because I believe in education. I am a graduate of Conway Schools, and the rich education I received there set me up for success in life,” Spurgers said. “While my education was great, as I've aged, I've seen firsthand how much teachers invest in their classrooms — emotionally and financially. The foundation is here to help teachers help students so being able to provide a grant to help them accomplish their dreams in their classroom is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling. It recognizes the hard work they put in each day, and serves as a vote of confidence in their efforts, and a booster shot in the arm letting them know someone is there to support them and cheer them on.”
For more information about the foundation or to make a donation, visit http://cpsfoundation.com.
