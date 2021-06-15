Conway Public Schools (CPSD) will host its second shot COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students ages 12-15 on Wednesday, the district announced at last week’s monthly school board meeting.
Administering doses from 9 a.m. to noon at Buzz Bolding Arena, the June 16 clinic follows last month’s clinic in which CPSD gave out the first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to its students who were eligible.
In an announcement issued to the district’s website, CPSD noted that no appointments are necessary for the Wednesday clinic and parental consent is required for students to receive a vaccine, which is free of charge.
Required documentation to receive a vaccine on Wednesday include the vaccine cards students received after completing their first dose and a completed parental consent form which can be found at www. conwayschools.org.
Students must be transported by a parent or guardian to the arena on Wednesday, as no district transportation will be available.
If a student is unable to attend Wednesday’s clinic, an appointment to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be scheduled at Conway Regional Medical Center by calling 501-506-2747.
