The Conway Public Schools Orchestra program will host its annual “La Fiesta Orquesta” taco supper from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 2 at Conway High School.
This southwestern-themed event features the nearly 300 students of the orchestra program in free concerts throughout the night. All performances take place in the Buzz Bolding Arena, with city-wide seventh graders performing first at 5:30, the CHS Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra performing at 6:15, city-wide beginning orchestra students at 7:30, and the Conway Junior High School eighth- and ninth-grade orchestras at 8:15.
The event also serves as the orchestra program’s primary fundraiser, with money raised through dinner ticket sales, donations and a silent auction.
Dinner service will be from 5-8 p.m. in the Conway High School cafeteria, and the meals include drinks and dessert as well. Meal tickets for the taco salad dinner (or soft taco child’s plate) are on sale at the door the night of the event for $10/adults and $5/children.
Dinner is available for dine-in or for carryout. The silent auction, with many items donated by local businesses, will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the upper level of the arena.
Proceeds from the “La Fiesta Orquesta” event help provide summer string camp and private lesson scholarships for students, and also help pay for the high school orchestra’s participation and travel costs for the annual out-of-state competition, including attendance at a world-class symphony orchestra concert. It also funds awards and recognition, class celebrations and concert receptions for students of all grade levels.
For more information about the program, to purchase tickets or donate, visit the orchestra’s website at conwayorchestras.weebly.com. You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @conwayorchestra, or send an email to conwayorchestras@gmail.com.
In existence for over 30 years, the Conway orchestra program is one of only 20 public school orchestra programs in the state. Direction of the program is shared by three full-time faculty. Conway orchestra students consistently place at the top of the All-Region and All-State Orchestras through competitive audition. Many graduates of the program continue their musical careers into college and receive scholarships to participate in their university orchestras.
