Conway Public Schools will have its District Facilities Master Plan meeting during the regular school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building.
CPS to have District Facilities Master Plan meeting
- By Log Cabin Democrat
