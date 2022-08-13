The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education discussed back-to-school protocols, updates on Carl Stuart Middle School, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and budgets and new employee hires in their monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting was held at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building. Board member Jason Sandefer was absent from the meeting.
According to CPSD’s back-to-school updates and protocols, “school will resume in August as normal. There are no requirements this year from [the] ADE or ADH related to [COVID-19] protocols. There are no masks or quarantine requirements in place. Any students or staff who are symptomatic or COVID positive are encouraged to seek medical care from their doctor or healthcare provider.”
The board approved this under the consent agenda at the start of the meeting.
Superintendent Jeff Collum reviewed the ESSER budget plan and updates and noted an increase in enrollment ahead of the new school year.
“As we look across the district, we’re seeing an increase in enrollment,” Collum said. “So we’re very optimistic. We’re seeing a lot of kids come back and we’re seeing a lot of new faces. We’ll have actual [enrollment] numbers for you probably before the next board meeting, but at least by the next board meeting for sure.”
In regards to ESSER funds, Collum said the district has met state requirements.
“The state had put out a directive recommendation for $5,000 across the board, and we wanted the board to hear we’ve well exceeded that threshold,” Collum said. “They’re still in discussions that it will not exceed that amount.”
The current plan has been approved by the state and “these dollars will be paid out by the end of the year,” according to Collum.
Support Services Director Jason Lawrence discussed the current status of the renovations of Carl Stuart Middle School (CSMS) at the meeting.
“We had budgeted 3.1 million to do this project. Right now, we’re at about 2.8 million to 2.9 million,” Lawrence said.
CSMS has been completely redone through the ongoing renovations, with new floors, fresh paint, new library resources for staff and students, along with a new floor design for the school’s main entrance, offices and safer hallways.
Lawrence detailed spending practices of the renovations, stating that “we’re sitting at about $644,000 under budget. There are still some things to go, but I think we’re gonna turn out really good on that.”
In other business, the board also discussed and approved the resignations of 17 staff members and the election of 27 more staff members.
Carolyn Lewis Elementary School Principal Yvonne Sturdivant won the only Wampus Cat Pride award for this month and received recognition during the meeting.
The board announced its Chamber Breakfast and Teacher Fair on Aug. 19 from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., which will take place in the Conway High School Cafeteria. Its annual convocation will follow at 9 a.m. in the Conway High School Auditorium.
Board members will meet again for their next meeting on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building.
