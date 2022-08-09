The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will meet Tuesday to hear updates on the district’s protocols ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 22, per a meeting agenda provided to the Log Cabin on Friday.
Unlike the past two years, CPSD will have no requirements to follow issued by the Arkansas Departments of Education or Health related to the coronavirus pandemic, meeting documents read. With classes resuming normally, mask and quarantine requirements are not in place for the 2022-23 school year. CPSD staff or students who test positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic, however, are encouraged to seek medical care, district officials wrote in meeting documents.
