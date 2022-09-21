Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education Vice President Scott Champlin has decided to step down from his position as the Zone 5 representative on the school board, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Monday.
Community members first elected Champlin to the CPSD board in 2014 and he had a re-election date approaching in 2024. Kendrick said Champlin resigned from his position to devote more time to his family and business.
“Champlin’s resignation leaves the Conway School Board Zone 5 position vacant,” Kendrick said. “A replacement for Champlin will be appointed by the school board in the next 30 days.”
Champlin’s tenure as vice president coincided with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the challenge of helping the district navigate the pandemic, Champlin’s tenure included the retirement of former longtime CPSD Superintendent Greg Murry and the hiring of current Superintendent Jeff Collum.
With Champlin’s resignation, CPSD will now begin the process of finding a replacement for him. Kendrick said the district’s newly appointed board member to fill Champlin’s place must be registered to vote in the district and reside in Zone 5 and must be prepared to serve until the next annual school board election in which community members will vote on a candidate to serve the remainder of Champlin’s unexpired term.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
