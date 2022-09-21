Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education Vice President Scott Champlin has decided to step down from his position as the Zone 5 representative on the school board, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Monday.

Community members first elected Champlin to the CPSD board in 2014 and he had a re-election date approaching in 2024. Kendrick said Champlin resigned from his position to devote more time to his family and business.

