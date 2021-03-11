The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education voted to extend its COVID-19 policies, including a district-wide mask mandate, and affirmed the district’s decision to not hold a prom for Conway High School juniors and seniors in a spirited debate at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
The discussion on COVID-19 took up most of the hour-and-a-half long meeting and came after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a press conference in late February the state’s decision to revert many of the COVID-19 executive orders he issued as guidelines to suggestions and set a preliminary date for the end of the state’s mask mandate as March 31.
The first vote on COVID-19, whether to extend the board’s policies toward the virus, including the requirement that students and teachers wear masks while on campus, started with Superintendent Greg Murry’s suggestion that the district should keep its policies in place through the last day of school, per previous guidance he received. Board secretary Diane Robinson said she agreed with Murry and suggested the policies continue through May 28, the final day of school for CPSD.
“I haven’t seen a compelling reason to stop [the district’s COVID-19 policies],” Robinson said.
Joining the meeting by phone, board vice president Scott Champlin agreed with Robinson and backed her motion to continue the policies, describing it as the “prudent course.”
Multiple other board members agreed as well, but member Bill Clements pushed back on a mask mandate for the foreseeable future, despite his signaling that he would vote to approve Robinson’s motion.
“I’m going to vote for [Robinson’s motion], but I’m very concerned about what we’re going to do this fall,” Clements said.
Andre’ Acklin, the at-large board member, likened the decision to continue the board’s COVID-19 policies to a crucial moment in a football game.
“[The time in the school year CPSD is at] is ‘Fourth and Two’ on the 20-yard line,” Acklin said. “And we don’t need to fumble the ball.”
In the ensuing vote on Robinson’s motion, at-large board member Jennifer Cunningham cast the sole vote against Robinson’s motion, despite not offering her opinion in the discussion leading up to the vote. With the rest of the board members voting in favor of continuing the district’s policies through the end of the school year, Robinson’s motion passed.
The discussion regarding COVID-19 wasn’t over, however. Next, the board took on the hotly-debated topic of the Conway High School prom which many parents have been asking questions about in recent weeks.
As with the previous debate, Murry offered his opinion before the board discussed the issue of prom, citing his concerns that the motion the board had just passed to continue CPSD’s COVID-19 policies would make holding a prom unfeasible.
Champlin expressed similar concerns as Murry and other board members looked decidedly conflicted and slow to offer their opinions on the feasibility of prom.
Cunningham broke the silence and said she supported having a prom, citing her child who attends Conway High School. However, she acknowledged the motion she voted against would make holding a prom difficult.
Clements, for his part, came out in favor of prom.
“Let’s get back to something normal,” Clements said.
The board looked to Conway High School (CHS) Principal Buck Bing for his guidance. Bing’s thoughts on the subject seemed to be the tipping point which forced a majority of the board to decide against prom. Bing cited contact tracing concerns, the feasibility of enforcing mask-wearing and social-distancing and the short amount of time CHS had to plan what would be a scaled-back prom as reasons for why he considered holding a prom to be unsafe and irresponsible.
The vote that followed Bing’s comments was marked by what appeared to be significant trepidation on the part of multiple board members. Cunningham made a motion to go against CPSD’s COVID-19 policies and hold a senior prom, which garnered a second from Clements and a vocal vote of support from Board President Trip Leach. Clements, however, silently raised his hand to signal his support for Cunningham’s motion. The other board members in opposition — Robinson, Champlin, Acklin and Zone One board member Amy Ferdowsian — followed Clement’s lead and quietly voted against the motion with softly-spoken “no’s” and discreet hand raises.
In other news that came out of Tuesday’s board meeting, Murry announced to the board that CPSD planned to go ahead with an in-person high school graduation at War Memorial Stadium on May 22 at 3 p.m. In case of inclement weather, CPSD has a backup date of May 23 scheduled for 3 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. The in-person graduation for CHS seniors will be one ceremony with no restrictions regarding the number of family members allowed to attend. For students and families uncomfortable or unable to attend the in-person graduation, Murry said the school is actively working to schedule another virtual graduation ceremony through Conway Corporation.
