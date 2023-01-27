Conway Public Schools (CPSD) is getting set to host a career fair on March 4 at Conway High School’s Buzz Bolding Arena.
The fair will last from 9 a.m. to noon and allow interested applicants to learn more about a variety of positions available for hire in the district, including teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes, custodial, food service, nurses, bus drivers and aides, maintenance and mechanics.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, CPSD has been planning the March career fair for quite a while, having first announced it last fall. In the 2022-23 school year, CPSD has made recruitment and retention a key area of focus. In November, the district hosted an “Intern Day,” also at Buzz Bolding Arena, where district interns got to meet with administrators from all of CPSD’s schools and departments.
“It was important for us to make an effort to let our student interns know they are valued and wanted here in CPSD,” Director Karen Lasker said about the intern day. “These are folks who are already doing outstanding work as interns in our classrooms throughout the district. We want to set them up for success in the hiring process as openings become available this spring.”
Buzz Bolding Arena is located at 2300 Prince Street in Conway.
