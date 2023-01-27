Conway Public Schools (CPSD) is getting set to host a career fair on March 4 at Conway High School’s Buzz Bolding Arena.

The fair will last from 9 a.m. to noon and allow interested applicants to learn more about a variety of positions available for hire in the district, including teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes, custodial, food service, nurses, bus drivers and aides, maintenance and mechanics.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

