CPSD choir directors win honors

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) choir directors Sam Huskey and Kayla White have been named Region Four Directors of the Year by the Arkansas Choral Directors Association, CPSD announced in a news release on Monday.
Huskey, the Senior High Choir Director, has worked in choir for over 20 years and has a Master’s Degree in Music from the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). Per CPSD’s website, Huskey’s high school choirs have won two awards, including the “Best in Class – Overall 7A” in 2017.
White, the Junior High Choir Director, has worked at CPSD since 2014, having previously led choirs in Colorado and Northwest Arkansas. Also a graduate of UCA with Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees, like Huskey, White’s choirs at CPSD have also won awards, receiving superior ratings at the Choral Performance Assessment.
CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday that both directors have made the district proud.
“[Huskey and White] are beloved by their students for the consistent encouragement and top notch training they provide,” Collum said. “Both of them are strong examples of the ‘Staff Committed to Excellence’ we have here in CPSD.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.