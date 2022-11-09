CPSD choir directors win honors

Sam Huskey (left) has had his choirs perform at community events like Toad Suck Daze, as well as events at the State Capitol and Walt Disney World. Kayla White is winning her second Director of the Year award, having previously won the Region Two director award in 2018.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) choir directors Sam Huskey and Kayla White have been named Region Four Directors of the Year by the Arkansas Choral Directors Association, CPSD announced in a news release on Monday.

Huskey, the Senior High Choir Director, has worked in choir for over 20 years and has a Master’s Degree in Music from the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). Per CPSD’s website, Huskey’s high school choirs have won two awards, including the “Best in Class – Overall 7A” in 2017.

