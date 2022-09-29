CPSD counselor named Core Values Champion

Pearce (right) was presented with a sign honoring her award by CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum (left).

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Julia Lee Moore Elementary School Counselor Rhonda Pearce its Core Values Champion for the week of Sept. 26, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Tuesday.

Pearce’s nominator said she works hard to provide students with a comfortable and safe atmosphere.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.