CPSD counselor named Core Values Champion

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Julia Lee Moore Elementary School Counselor Rhonda Pearce its Core Values Champion for the week of Sept. 26, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Tuesday.
Pearce’s nominator said she works hard to provide students with a comfortable and safe atmosphere.
“Mrs. Pearce works tirelessly to provide a safe and caring environment for our students,” the nominator said. “In the first month of school, Mrs. Pearce sat on the floor with our new kindergarteners, checked in with older students to make sure they were adjusting to their new classrooms and visited with students in the cafeteria.”
The nominator added that Pearce also went above and beyond to help one specific kindergartener get adjusted.
“[Pearce] has spent lots of time with one of our new kindergarteners who has cerebral palsy,” the nominator said. “She helped her with everything from eating [and] drinking to sitting in her chair and so much more. She made sure she felt safe and secure even when the student felt overwhelmed with her new school. Mrs. Pearce also contacted her parents and worked closely with her family as they adjusted to kindergarten. She has the biggest heart and truly loves our students.”
Pearce is the district’s sixth Core Values Champion and the first from Julia Lee Moore Elementary.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
