Conway Public School District (CPSD) held a poll for all employees to vote on if they were for or against utilizing certain funds to pay for recruitment pay and/or planning period pay in which the majority of employees voted in favor of both.
The money will come from the Education and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) which was given to schools by the U.S. Department of Education as emergency relief to address the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on schools across the country.
Out of a little more than 1,200 employees in the district, only 670 participated in the poll. Of those 670 employees that voted, 82 percent were licensed employees with the rest being classified employees.
A little more than 72 percent voted in favor of the funds going toward recruitment pay, which will provide extra payment for staff hired between Dec. 14 and the end of ESSER funding.
“The positions included in this recruitment pay relate to CPSD shortage areas of special education, computer science, math and language arts,” the poll said. “The amount of $2,000 will be paid upon Board approval and the employee’s completion of 90 days as a district employee.”
These recruitment pay funds will also go towards the hiring of bus drivers during the same period. Upon board approval, $750 will be paid for the bus drivers hired during this process. School districts across the country have had a shortage of bus drivers during the recent months and CPSD has been no different.
A much higher percentage of employees, 87.5 percent, also voted in favor of the planning period pay, which will raise teachers’ salaries to $32.50 per hour whenever they give up their planning period and will only pay for one planning period during the school day.
“In order to maintain a sense of support and compensate teachers giving up their planning period to cover another’s classroom, CPSD would like to utilize ESSER funds to provide compensation for teaching a class during his/her one planning period during the day,” the poll said.
The Conway School Board unanimously voted to approve both results on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.