Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named their seven employees of the year for the 2022-2023 school year. Announced via social media on Wednesday, the seven winners represent each of the district’s department.
The overall Employee of the Year is Adam Stroman. CPSD named Stroman the district’s first Core Values Champion last October. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Stroman is the Technology Data and Server Administrator for the district.
“Adam was helping one of our custodians who spoke very little English,” Stroman’s coworker said in their nomination of him for the Core Values Champion award. “He was using Google Translate to help him with his Employee Access Center account and password. This act perfectly represents the work Adam does each day [and] he truly will do ‘whatever it takes’ to help our staff.”
Sarah Keys is the Office and Technical Department Employee of the Year, while Brandi Nixon is the Student Support Services Employee of the Year. Lynn Duran won the top honor for the Transportation Department, while Denisha Knapp was named the Paraprofessional of the Year.
Knapp was also named a Core Values Champion this school year, receiving her award last November.
“She is full of positive energy and she is always willing to help other teachers without being asked,” Knapp’s nominator for the Core Values Champion award said. “She is a wonderful team member and she loves all students like they are hers.”
Lauren Snow received the Employee of the Year honor for the Food Service Department, while Monquita Hightower was named Employee of the Year for Maintenance and Facilities.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, CPSD named Jim Stone Elementary second grade teacher Michelle Dismuke its top teacher for 2023 earlier this month.
“Passionate about growth, learning, reading, church and the outdoors, Mrs. Dismuke also cherishes time with her husband Ryke, children Daxton and Addyson, friends and dog Leo,” the news release about her award read. “She is a dedicated advocate for children’s education. Her ultimate goal is to leave a lasting impact on her students and their families with her positive attitude and loving spirit as a teacher.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
