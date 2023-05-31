Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named their seven employees of the year for the 2022-2023 school year. Announced via social media on Wednesday, the seven winners represent each of the district’s department.

The overall Employee of the Year is Adam Stroman. CPSD named Stroman the district’s first Core Values Champion last October. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Stroman is the Technology Data and Server Administrator for the district.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.