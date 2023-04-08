Conway Public Schools (CPSD) hosted justices of the Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday for the court’s “Appeals on Wheels” event, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat later the same day.

More than 1,000 students from multiple districts in the area attended the event within the Conway High School Auditorium, watching prosecuting and defense attorneys hear presenting arguments in a real court case currently being contested in front of the high court.

