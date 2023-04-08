Conway Public Schools (CPSD) hosted justices of the Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday for the court’s “Appeals on Wheels” event, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat later the same day.
More than 1,000 students from multiple districts in the area attended the event within the Conway High School Auditorium, watching prosecuting and defense attorneys hear presenting arguments in a real court case currently being contested in front of the high court.
Collum described the event as a “once in a lifetime experience for students” and said CPSD was “extremely honored to host this event.”
“I want to thank everyone, but especially our local law enforcement and school leaders, for working diligently to ensure the event was a success,” Collum said. “The Supreme Court Justices appeared to be very appreciative and impressed with how the event was handled.”
The Arkansas Supreme Court, made up of seven justices, has been presenting the “Appeals on Wheels” event since 2002, holding oral arguments on real court cases twice per year at schools outside of Little Rock. While all Supreme Court oral arguments are open to the public at the Justice Building in Little Rock, the court decided to start the event so students at schools unable to plan a field trip to the capitol aren’t left out.
“Local students and community members are invited to watch the oral argument, and they have an opportunity to ask the justices questions about the court system afterward,” a statement on the Arkansas Supreme Court’s website about “Appeals on Wheels” read.
Conway has hosted “Appeals on Wheels” once before in the fall of 2013 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall. Students from UCA, Conway Junior High and Carl Stuart Middle School attended that event.
On Thursday, students heard the case of Joe Nowell versus the State of Arkansas. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Nowell was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2021 for the killing of 60-year old William “Ray” Holt in 2018. Holt, who was believed to be homeless at the time, was found in the Cadron Creek off of Highway 287 in Holland.
Nowell is appealing his conviction and requesting a new trial in the case, alleging that the Faulkner County Circuit Court “erred” by denying his “suppression motion” regarding a search of his property in 2018 and that the court failed to properly instruct the jury during the case.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
