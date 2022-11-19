With teacher shortages at an all-time high throughout the state, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) is hoping to get a head start on hiring teachers and staff for next school year, the district announced on Thursday.
The district hosted an “Intern Day” on Thursday, inviting all current student interns to network with CPSD Principals and other district leaders.
The district’s interns were given the opportunity to meet and talk with administrators from all sixteen CPSD campuses, including Pre-K, as well as supervisors from Food Service, Technology, Transportation and Maintenance. Representatives from Kelly Services, who currently manage substitute teachers for the district, also came to recruit students.
This event is part of the district’s ongoing efforts for Teacher Recruitment and Retention, led by Director Karen Lasker.
“It was important for us to make an effort to let our student interns know they are valued and wanted here in CPSD,” Lasker said. “These are folks who are already doing outstanding work as interns in our classrooms throughout the district. We want to set them up for success in the hiring process as openings become available this Spring.”
Held inside the Buzz Bolding Arena, every school set up a themed-table designed to showcase their school’s culture and environment. Interns could visit each table and get to know more about each school.
More than 40 student interns attended the event, where they were able to meet school administrators, give them their resumes and make important connections for future employment.
“I’m thankful for Dr. Lasker’s leadership and for the time and effort our campus administrators and department leaders put into this first ‘Fall Intern Day,’” Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Jason Black said. “We have such a great district with numerous opportunities to offer, and we look forward to making this event a part of our annual candidate search.”
CPSD plans to host a statewide Career Day on March 4, 2023, to continue meeting prospective job applicants.
