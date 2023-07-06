Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has launched a revamped website, district Coordinator of Media Relations Kaitlyn Ryals told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.

The site address, www. conwayschools.org, remains the same, but the revamp comes after CPSD decided to select a new website provider. The contract with CPSD’s previous provider came up for renewal this year.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

