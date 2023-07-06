Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has launched a revamped website, district Coordinator of Media Relations Kaitlyn Ryals told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.
The site address, www. conwayschools.org, remains the same, but the revamp comes after CPSD decided to select a new website provider. The contract with CPSD’s previous provider came up for renewal this year.
“After a thorough assessment of five potential vendors, we have chosen Apptegy as the preferred provider,” Ryals said. “Apptegy, an Arkansas-based company headquartered in Little Rock, stood out from the competition due to their contemporary website designs that deliver an exceptional user experience.”
Apptegy specializes in building websites and school marketing strategies. Ryals said the district evaluation team tasked with recommending a vendor “was impressed” by the company’s “user-friendly platform which enables seamless information sharing with our patrons.”
“Additionally, Apptegy’s exceptional support, with an average response time of minutes, further solidified our decision,” Ryals said.
CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum also expressed his enthusiasm for the selection of Apptegy.
“We aim to share more information with families and staff in a timely manner, improving the overall visitor experience on our website and mobile app,” Collum said.
School board members approved the district’s decision to use Apptegy at the June board meeting. In discussion at the meeting about the change, it was revealed that the move to Apptegy would save the district about $35,000 annually.
“The tech team did a great job really vetting these [companies] out to make sure that we’re making a good crossover,” Collum said at the June meeting. “We’re not just choosing a different product.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
