Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named two staff members at Ellen Smith Elementary School their second and third Core Values Champions, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
The staff members, front office employee Angela Mohnkern and Counselor Angela Riggins, were presented with the honor by CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum on Tuesday.
“We love getting to recognize and highlight our staff for the great things they are doing each day,” Collum said. “I am so proud of the work our folks do in every building across the district.”
Mohnkern and Riggins were nominated by a fellow coworker who witnessed their quick action and dedication in working with a student, Kendrick said.
“Last week, one of my third grade students walked into the classroom in tears,” the coworker said in their nomination of the two employees. “He had just realized that he threw away his brand new retainer with his breakfast tray. Our counselor, Angela Riggins, and front office staff, Angela Mohnkern, immediately went to work digging through the breakfast trash to find it. When they found it, they presented it to the brokenhearted student and saved the day. We are so thankful for both of these ladies.”
CPSD has named one other Core Values Champion this school year, Technology Data and Server Administrator Adam Stroman, on Aug. 29.
