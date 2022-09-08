Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named two staff members at Ellen Smith Elementary School their second and third Core Values Champions, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Wednesday.

The staff members, front office employee Angela Mohnkern and Counselor Angela Riggins, were presented with the honor by CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum on Tuesday.

