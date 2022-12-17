CPSD names Morris a Core Values Champion

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Equilla Morris the district’s last Core Values Champion of the fall semester, CPSD told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.
Morris, an employee at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, is “one of the hardest workers” her nominator knows.
“She is the embodiment of the CPSD core values, especially her commitment to excellence and maintaining a safe and caring environment,” the nominator said. “Her smile and genuine concern for all those around her is infectious. She never does anything for recognition or herself, but she does everything for others and with a positive outlook. Ms. Equilla is truly deserving of this award.”
Morris is the last of 15 Core Values Champions CPSD has named this semester. Others to be named champions this semester include Charlonza Rose, Grace Sarabia, Denisha Knapp, Lindsay Bradshaw, Ellen Smith, Carey McClain, Michelle Hull, Tim Burbank, Rhonda Pearce, Reggie Branch, Tekayla Dixon, Angela Mohnkern, Angela Riggins and Adam Stroman.
Started by CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the award’s purpose is to highlight district staff members who practice CPSD’s core values of students first, cultivate community relationships, staff committed to excellence, maintain a safe and caring environment, value and respect diversity and provide innovative educational opportunities.
Honorees of the weekly Core Values Champion receive a sign to place in their office by Collum, as well as a shoutout on the district’s social media pages.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
