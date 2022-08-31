Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named district Technology Data and Server Administrator Adam Stroman its first Core Values Champion, CPSD announced in a video posted to the district’s Facebook page on Monday.
The Core Values Champion, a new staff recognition program that CPSD has started for the 2022-23 school year, seeks to recognize employees who do extraordinary things on a daily basis that reflect the district’s six core values of students coming first, staff commitment to excellence, value and respect, the provision of innovative educational opportunities, the cultivation of community relationships and the maintenance of a safe and caring environment, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
A coworker nominated Stroman to be the district’s first champion, referencing his interaction with a custodian at one of the district’s campuses.
“Adam was helping one of our custodians who spoke very little English,” the coworker said in their nomination. “He was using Google Translate to help him with his Employee Access Center account and password. This act perfectly represents the work Adam does each day [and] he truly will do ‘whatever it takes’ to help our staff.”
CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum surprised Stroman with the award in a meeting. Stroman’s reaction was recorded and posted to the district’s Facebook page and he received a sign to put in his office.
Kendrick said Collum will name additional Core Values Champions across the district throughout the school year.
“We hope [the Core Values Champion award] will be another way we can encourage our staff, make them feel ‘seen’ and remind them that they are important,” Kendrick said. “Every single one of our employees has a role to play in the story that is CPSD.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
