Collum (right) presents Stroman (left) with the Core Values Champion award on Monday. Stroman is CPSD’s first recipient of the honor and was nominated for it by a fellow staff member.

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named district Technology Data and Server Administrator Adam Stroman its first Core Values Champion, CPSD announced in a video posted to the district’s Facebook page on Monday.

The Core Values Champion, a new staff recognition program that CPSD has started for the 2022-23 school year, seeks to recognize employees who do extraordinary things on a daily basis that reflect the district’s six core values of students coming first, staff commitment to excellence, value and respect, the provision of innovative educational opportunities, the cultivation of community relationships and the maintenance of a safe and caring environment, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.

