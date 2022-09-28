Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has sent out a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural design services, per an announcement issued to CPSD’s website on Tuesday. The RFQ, dated Sept. 23, will allow architects to send in qualifications for four different projects the district is interested in exploring.

The projects listed in the RFQ document, available on CPSD’s website, include a 400-600 student capacity renovation and addition or new construction of a CPSD elementary school. The project would include a secure entry office and media center and a new cafeteria and kitchen remodel.

