Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has sent out a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural design services, per an announcement issued to CPSD’s website on Tuesday. The RFQ, dated Sept. 23, will allow architects to send in qualifications for four different projects the district is interested in exploring.
The projects listed in the RFQ document, available on CPSD’s website, include a 400-600 student capacity renovation and addition or new construction of a CPSD elementary school. The project would include a secure entry office and media center and a new cafeteria and kitchen remodel.
Another project listed in the RFQ is a renovation and addition or new construction for Conway Junior High School (CJHS). The project, which would have a 1,600-1,800 student capacity, would include an expanded cafeteria remodel, enclosing the corridor between the campus’s main building and science building, as well as a storm shelter, gymnasium and football and soccer fields.
The last two projects on the RFQ includes a 800-1,000 student capacity career and technology center that would include lab space and classrooms for health care, information technology, manufacturing and culinary arts, among other CPSD programs. The other project is a baseball and softball facility that would accommodate 800-1,000 attendees for baseball games and 600-800 attendees for softball games.
Despite the release of the RFQ, this doesn’t mean any of the projects listed in it have received the go-ahead from district officials. In an interview on Tuesday, Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat the district is doing its due diligence in considering future projects to take on in the future.
“We are addressing the need for due diligence in reviewing some potential projects for the future,” Collum said. “There is a focus on addressing the Junior High facility and the capacity issues there.”
Included in the documents is the timetable for selection of an architectural design firm after RFQs are submitted. CPSD will accept RFQs through Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. and start interviews on Oct. 18. After a round of campus visits, CPSD will select a firm on Nov. 2 and introduce the selected architect to board members on Dec. 13.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.