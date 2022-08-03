Conway Public Schools (CPSD) school resource officers (SRO) won the Arkansas Safe Schools Conference’s “SRO Car of the Year” award at the annual gathering July 18-20, the district announced on social media Monday.
The car, a jeep that has the Conway Police Department’s logo, as well as an image of the district’s wampus cat, took the title against other school resource officer cars across the state for the third straight year, district officials said.
The Arkansas Safe Schools Conference, organized by the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute, met in North Little Rock this year. Attendees received training on best school safety practices, emergency preparedness and security, among other topics.
The three-day event included four keynote speakers who gave presentations on historical school safety incidents, constitutional issues and the health of students.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.