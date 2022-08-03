Conway Public Schools (CPSD) school resource officers (SRO) won the Arkansas Safe Schools Conference’s “SRO Car of the Year” award at the annual gathering July 18-20, the district announced on social media Monday.

The car, a jeep that has the Conway Police Department’s logo, as well as an image of the district’s wampus cat, took the title against other school resource officer cars across the state for the third straight year, district officials said.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

