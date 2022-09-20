Conway Public Schools (CPSD) elementary students have the opportunity to attend a tailgate prior to Conway High School’s (CHS) football game versus North Little Rock High School on Sept. 30, district officials announced on its website.
The tailgate, taking place on the Ida Burns Playground from 5:30-7:30 p.m., will cost $10 per person and include a pulled pork barbecue sandwich plate for adults, while children from pre-kindergarten through the fourth grade will receive a hot dog plate, entrance to a bounce house play area and admission to the CHS football game. Adults must pay for admission to the football game at the gate of the stadium.
