The Conway Public Schools Foundation has appointed Eleise Myers to serve on the Board of Directors in June 2020.
Myers is a business solutions sales engineer at Conway Corporation where she collaborates with businesses to build telecommunication solutions to fit their needs.
“I am proud to be a part of the Conway Public Schools Foundation Board and look forward to helping teachers help students,” Myers said.
Myers has worked extensively with local schools to continue Conway Corporation’s foundation on the need for quality education in the city of Conway.
“We’re thrilled to have Elesie join our board of directors. Her connections to our community are deep, strengthened by the work she does with business owners at Conway Corp.” Drew Spurgers, board of directors president, said. “We know she’ll be a great addition to our team.”
“As a member of the board, Eleise will help steer the organization towards a sustainable future that ensures our teachers have tools they need to enrich the learning environment for students,” Aimee Prince, CPSF executive director, said. “She will do so by funding innovative programs and resources that stimulate creativity, promote excellence and enable life-long learning.”
Myers graduated from Conway Public Schools and the University of Central Arkansas and continues to reside in Conway with her husband, Timmy, and daughters Penelope and Phoebe.
