The Conway Public Schools Foundation has appointed Shaneil Ealy to serve as president of the Board of Directors beginning this month.
“As a proud Conway Wampus Cat and parent in the district, it’s been so fulfilling to serve on the board the past five years and witness our growth and the impact we’ve had on our teachers and students,” Ealy said. “I am honored to support our educators in this new capacity.”
Ealy earned a Doctor of Education in higher education administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2016. She has served the University of Central Arkansas for the past 18 years.
In her current role as associate vice president, she leads the UCA Division of Outreach and Community Engagement.
In leadership roles for the Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute, UCA Women’s Leadership Network and Women’s Leadership Academy, Conway Downtown Partnership, Conway Public Schools Foundation and more, Ealy has shown a commitment to advocating for others, connecting people with resources and like-minded mentors, elevating the student experience and investing in her community. She was recently named the 2020 Outstanding Women in Nonprofit by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re thrilled to have Shaneil begin her term as president. Her deep connections to our community are strengthened by the work she does with students and the community through her work at UCA,” CPSF Executive Director Aimee Prince said. “We know she’ll steer the organization towards a sustainable future that ensures our teachers have the tools they need to enrich the learning environment for students.”
Ealy and her husband, Taft Ealy III, own two diesel repair companies in Conway and Little Rock and cattle farms in Conway and Twin Groves. They have two sons, Jase (8) and Henderson (13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.